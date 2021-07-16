Normani Drops Sizzling New Music Video For 'Wild Side' Featuring Cardi B

Normani released her new song, “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and an accompanying music video early Friday morning, much to the excitement of her fans.

The singer’s new single comes two years after her popular 2019 hit, “Motivation.” She had been teasing the new track, which samples instrumentals from Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” for months.

Normani rocks various stunning looks throughout the video, including a leopard ensemble that featured leopard print platform heels. The former Fifth Harmony member also pulls off a number of dance sequences, which is unsurprising, of course, for the singer who has stated that dance was her “first passion.”

Cardi B appears solo about halfway through the video before she’s joined by Normani. (See the entire video below.)

Cardi B celebrated the release of the song and its accompanying visuals on Instagram, dedicating her post to Normani.

“Soooo proud of you @normani!!!” she wrote.“Deadass wanna cry for you!! WILDSIDE ON ALL PLATFORMS!”

Fans who had been wanting Normani to release new music made it clear on Twitter on Friday that it was worth the wait:

Normani ate the ending of the video pic.twitter.com/Y5FJnOKfm8 — YesHomo (@KennyAlphaOmega) July 16, 2021

Rewatching Normani’s and this video alllllllllll daaaaaaaaay loooooooooong pic.twitter.com/j8JJSdszsP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 16, 2021

Normani did the one in a million sample justice. She made it her own without making it a complete copy. Aaliyah would’ve loved her, the song and video. She is a star ! pic.twitter.com/DdHoCPQlIk — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) July 16, 2021

NORMANI IS THE MOMENT. Please God don’t her team fumble this momentum…again. Stand in prayer for our girl that this moment becomes an ERA. pic.twitter.com/pTUhrEk4gr — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 16, 2021

this is literally the most insane choreography i have seen in years @normani pic.twitter.com/0EV46m48ef — Terron Moore (@Terr) July 16, 2021