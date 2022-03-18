Normani Drops New 'Vulnerable' Song 'Fair': I'm Forcing Myself To 'Let Go'

Normani dropped a new song on Thursday titled “Fair,” which she said captures her in one of her “most vulnerable moments.”

The singer had teased the song’s release earlier this week on Instagram, writing how she intended to show an unshielded version of herself to the public.

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” she wrote in the caption of the post on Tuesday, which featured a black-and-white portrait of her. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light.”

She later noted that she was “really forcing myself to let go here.”

“This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates,” she said. “Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying.”

The song talks about life after a breakup and features lyrics about heartbreak, with the singer saying, “Is it fair that you’ve moved on?/ ’Cause I swear that I haven’t.”

Normani performed the new single on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday.

The former Fifth Harmony member sent Twitter into a frenzy last summer when she dropped her single “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B. The song, which sampled instrumentals from Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” came two years after she released her popular 2019 song, “Motivation.”