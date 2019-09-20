Normani's Jaw-Dropping Performance At Rihanna's Fashion Show Will Leave You Shook

Things Normani did at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show? That.

The fashion, beauty, music, and pretty much everything else mogul broke the mold with a runway show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video Friday for all our viewing pleasure.

But instead of a traditional runway presentation (Victoria’s Secret, please see yourself out) to reveal her new Fall/Winter 2019 collection, Rihanna brought pop culture titans together for an all-inclusive, body-positive and diverse experience second to none.

With the Hadid sisters, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and more stomping down the runway, it was a legends-only affair and, of course, Normani fit right in, leaving just about everybody on the floor with a jaw-dropping dance performance.

Mid-way through the show, the “Motivation” singer appeared in a printed bra and underwear ready to showcase her unparalleled moves with a group of dancers to the tune of Sean Paul’s “Get Busy.”

good morning to normani destroying ‘get busy’ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zPXicG3fEI — G (@oneofthosefaces) September 20, 2019

Fans on social media almost universally agreed that the 23-year-old singer stole the show, which also featured performances by Big Sean, Halsey, DJ Khaled and Migos, singing her praises and on social media.

Normani was EASILY the best part of the Savage x Fenty Fashion Show and that’s all I have to say pic.twitter.com/VoxcUL92rv — Riley Jay (@Ryan_Debra) September 20, 2019

normani in the savage x fenty show. legendary behavior. pic.twitter.com/TbxWkTvuX9 — doña chayo (@ericdamianlo) September 20, 2019

Normani is amazing. Girl bodied that performance, it was so grown and sexy. It's only right that you know Normani's name is synonymous with excellence. You slayed that #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. I'm so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/3PzlX9k9CO — ☆Tash*Mani (@BritxNormani) September 20, 2019

this is how you sell a bra. pic.twitter.com/5g0CE3SHmC — Karlie Flo$$ (@FUCCl) September 20, 2019

Even Rihanna herself was impressed by Normani laying waste to the stage, remarking that she’s “not nearly as good a dancer.”

“I wanted to highlight women who are powerful,” the entertainer told Elle about her vision for the show, which was choreographed by Parris Goebel. “To me, power in whatever way you master it is very sexy. And with someone like Normani, you know, she’s an incredible dancer, and dance is athleticism. Dance is powerful. It would be a shame to miss out on the opportunity to have that kind of beauty and power in the show.”

Normani, who first appeared on the scene as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Fifth Harmony, has become a cultural force as of late, releasing her first official single “Motivation” and its accompanying music video to much acclaim.