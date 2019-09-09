Bigfoot's Watching Me: N.C. Man Shares Footage Of Something In The Woods

A North Carolina man claims he’s captured footage of three Bigfoot creatures watching him in the woods.

Bigfoot enthusiast Doug Teague of Hickory explained in a video on the Catawba Valley Bigfoot Research Facebook page that he was out in the woods last month trying to retrieve some game cameras when he heard a knocking sound.

First, he dismissed it as woodpeckers.

“A rock was thrown,” he told WCNC, the NBC station in Charlotte.

Teague said his dog, Crazy Daisy, chased the rock. When he looked to see who had thrown it, he spotted the three ape-like cryptids.

″[I was] like a giddy school kid,” said Teague. “Just nervous, heart beating. It was crazy.”

The footage wasn’t clear. But it showed something moving on the other side of a set of trees:

Teague said he has about 10 minutes of footage of the creatures in the forest. He told the Hickory Record that he regularly goes out in search of Bigfoot, often bringing snacks into the forest in an attempt to lure them.

Teague said he’s spotted Bigfoot four times and has also made casts of footprints.

“They are there, people,” Teague said in his Facebook video. “They’re there and we need to respect them.”