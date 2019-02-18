North Carolina Election Board Finds Evidence Of Significant Fraud To Help GOP Candidate

Raleigh News & Observer via Getty Images Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris (center) speaks to the media after meeting with state election investigators on Jan. 3 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections revealed Monday that state officials had uncovered a “coordinated” and “unlawful” effort to collect absentee ballots on behalf of a Republican congressional candidate in the November election.

Kim Strach, the board’s executive director, made the comments at a closely watched public evidentiary hearing in Raleigh on Monday following a monthslong investigation into election irregularities in the state’s 9th Congressional District. The state board declined to certify the race last November and could order a new election after the hearing. Republican Mark Harris currently leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the race.

In the first public comments outlining the results of the state’s probe, Strach said investigators had evidence that McCrae Dowless, a political operative working on behalf of the Harris campaign, filled out and mailed in incomplete or blank ballots from both his office and home. She said Dowless paid people in cash to collect requests for absentee ballots and the ballots themselves. The state board also has evidence, she said, that Dowless paid people to falsify signatures on absentee ballots indicating that they had witnessed those ballots being filled out (North Carolina requires two witnesses to someone filling out an absentee ballot).

It is not illegal to help someone request an absentee ballot in North Carolina, but it is illegal for anyone other than a close relative to take custody of the actual ballot.

Strach said Dowless took several steps to conceal the fraud. Those measures included using the same color ink as the voter who filled out other parts of the ballot, mailing the ballot from a post office close to the voter and placing the stamps on the envelopes in a certain way not to raise red flags.

Lisa Britt, a Dowless employee, testified at the hearing that she was paid to go out and help voters ask for absentee ballots and to collect the absentee ballots themselves. Britt, whose mother was married to Dowless decades ago, said she received $150 to $175 for every 50 request forms she turned in. She said she was initially paid about $125 for every 50 absentee ballots she turned in, but later that was turned into a weekly fee because it was more difficult to get people to hand over their absentee ballots.

Britt said Dowless never told her to not take custody of the ballots.

She also accused Dowless of trying to obstruct the investigation into irregularities and even attempting to influence her testimony before the board. She said that after the election, he had told his workers that if they stuck together, nothing would happen because officials didn’t have evidence of wrongdoing. According to Britt, Dowless instructed her last Thursday to testify on Monday that neither she nor Dowless had done anything wrong and to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

In her testimony, Britt confirmed what Strach said as well. She said she had filled out selections for downballot races on unsealed absentee ballots that she’d collected. She said she did this so that election officials wouldn’t get suspicious as to why there were so many races left blank.

According to Britt, Dowless instructed her to mail only nine or 10 absentee ballots at a time from a post office close to where the voters lived. Mailing more could raise suspicions.

She said she had accidentally placed a stamp upside down on an absentee ballot and Dowless had told her not to do that because that too could raise red flags with election officials.

Britt said that she now believed she had engaged in wrongdoing, but that she didn’t know at the time what she was doing was wrong. Dowless, she said, had done things wrong.

She also said she did not believe that Harris knew anything about the absentee ballot scheme.

Cynthia Singletary, an attorney representing Dowless, told reporters in Raleigh on Monday that he had not tried to obstruct testimony.

Republicans have called on the state board to certify Harris as the winner of the race if the board does not have evidence that the alleged illegal activity could have swayed the outcome of the election.

In her opening remarks on Monday, Strach said the state board was looking not only at absentee ballots that were mailed in but at the unusually high number of absentee ballots that voters requested but didn’t return to election officials in two counties in the 9th District. She said that over 2,000 absentee ballots in Bladen and Robeson counties went unreturned.

Strach said that Harris had hired Dowless through a third party, Red Dome Group, and paid him $131,275 between July 2017 and November 2018.