North Carolina's Dem Governor Lambastes Republicans Over 12-Week Abortion Ban

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) called out Republicans in the state for ignoring “the will of the people” after a GOP supermajority overrode his veto of a 12-week abortion ban on Tuesday. (Check out his remarks in the clip below)

Cooper, in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, ripped GOP lawmakers for the ban in a state that’s seen the highest percentage increase in abortions since the fall of Roe v. Wade, an increase due to those traveling from out of state due to other bans in the South and Midwest.

“It’s amazing how they’ve ignored the will of the people here,” said Cooper.

“Most North Carolinians do not want right-wing politicians in the exam room with women and their doctors... This legislation slaps women in the face. It’s an insult. The people of North Carolina are mad.”

The governor’s comments arrive after North Carolina state Rep. and now-GOP lawmaker Tricia Cotham’s party switch in April proved to be crucial to Republicans gaining a veto-proof supermajority.

Cotham, once an outspoken supporter of abortion rights, didn’t answer questions from a reporter for North Carolina’s WNCN who quizzed her on how she reconciles the vote with her past stances.

The ban is due to go into effect on July 1.

Cooper, who referred to Republicans overriding the veto as “an assault on women’s reproductive freedom,” went on to criticize party members for pushing the ban in 42 hours, turning “back the clock 50 years... in the dark of the night.”

The abortion ban in North Carolina comes as Republicans in several other states took on efforts to pass other restrictive bans including in Nebraska, where lawmakers tucked a 12-week ban into a bill that restricted gender-affirming care for those under age 19.

South Carolina also passed a six-week abortion ban on Wednesday while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week ban into law last month.

Cooper warned that women will die due to the bans across the country and predicted that abortion will be a “front and center” issue for voters in the 2024 elections.

“People are ready for the elections coming up next year. Every single House and Senate seat is up for grabs right now and we will never, ever give up in our battle to protect women’s health,” Cooper said of his state.