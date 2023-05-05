What's Hot

North Carolina Lt. Governor Trashed 'Spoiled' School Shooting Survivors In Posts

Mark Robinson also suggested "ideals and principles" from a "hard nosed nonsense conservative" could have prevented the Parkland school shooting.
Ben Blanchet

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a leading Republican candidate for state governor, criticized “spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN” who fought for gun control in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Robinson, who former President Donald Trump referred to as “one of the hottest politicians in our country,” mocked Parkland students and activists including David Hogg and X González less than two weeks after the massacre, unearthed social media posts reported by CNN’s KFile show.

In one post, Robinson referred to students as “spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN” and “silly little immature ‘media prosti-tots’”

“If, two days before this shooting, a hard nosed nonsense conservative had walked into that school and put into place the ideals and principles that would have avoided that massacre, you spoiled little bastards would have kicked and screamed like babies in a crib,” wrote Robinson.

“That’s what you are doing now. In fact you’re doing less than that. A baby’s cries are useful and necessary. You are simply making irritating noise. You say you want to “make a difference.” Well here’s how you do it. Go to school. Behave well. Study hard...”

Robinson, the leading Republican candidate in the North Carolina governor's race, questioned "silly little immature 'media prosti-tots' in a Facebook post just weeks after 17 people died and 17 others were injured during a school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
Robinson, who Jewish Insider described as a “brash and unfiltered conservative culture warrior,” has faced criticism in the past over antisemitic remarks, transphobic Facebook posts and he has noted that homosexuality is “STILL an abominable sin” in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in 2016.

The Republican, elsewhere on his Facebook, referred to teachers’ participation in a massive 2019 protest in his state as a “sad indication of why public schools are FAILING so miserably.”

You can read more of CNN’s report here.

