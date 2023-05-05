North Carolina Lt. Governor Trashed 'Spoiled' School Shooting Survivors In Posts

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a leading Republican candidate for state governor, criticized “spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN” who fought for gun control in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In one post, Robinson referred to students as “spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN” and “silly little immature ‘media prosti-tots’”

“If, two days before this shooting, a hard nosed nonsense conservative had walked into that school and put into place the ideals and principles that would have avoided that massacre, you spoiled little bastards would have kicked and screamed like babies in a crib,” wrote Robinson.

“That’s what you are doing now. In fact you’re doing less than that. A baby’s cries are useful and necessary. You are simply making irritating noise. You say you want to “make a difference.” Well here’s how you do it. Go to school. Behave well. Study hard...”

Robinson, the leading Republican candidate in the North Carolina governor's race, questioned "silly little immature 'media prosti-tots' in a Facebook post just weeks after 17 people died and 17 others were injured during a school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. Facebook

