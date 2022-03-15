Local Newspaper Slams Rep. Madison Cawthorn: ‘North Carolina’s Gift To Crazytown’

Cawthorn’s widely condemned criticism of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “ a thug ” ― amid Russia’s brutal invasion of Zelenskyy’s country ― had the newspaper “truly seeing red,” it wrote, listing just some of the extremist lawmaker’s other controversies ― from his racist dog whistles to support of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“The communities in our state’s 11th Congressional District have their share of problems, including the opioid crisis that has affected every other segment of society, underfunded educational resources and the challenge of drawing economic opportunities to help them thrive,” the newspaper wrote. “They would do better to elect a representative who addresses those issues rather than one who repeats Russian talking points and distracts them with culture wars.”