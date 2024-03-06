PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Democratic Primary

North Carolina Primary Results: Live Updates

Both parties in the Tar Heel State held their presidential primaries on Tuesday.
Andy Campbell
By 

Senior Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Voters in North Carolina cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden was the only candidate on Democratic primary ballots — his challengers, Minnesota rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, were left out after the State Board of Elections ruled in January to list candidates using only the information they received from the state party.

But even before Super Tuesday, when 15 states cast their votes for the nominees, Biden and former president Donald Trump were winning their contests handily.

All polls across the state were set to close by 7:30 p.m. local time.

View live results from the North Carolina primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot