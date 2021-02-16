Tornado Damages Homes, Businesses In North Carolina Overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A tornado in the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick County has left some residents trapped or missing and damaged homes, officials said.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half, WWAY-TV reported.

More damage from this destructive tornado at Ocean Ridge Planation in Brunswick county. https://t.co/H6KFpm2Aex pic.twitter.com/NPTzYDkysz — Tanner Barth (@tanner_barth) February 16, 2021

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes. The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Some power lines were also downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation said thousands of people lost electricity.