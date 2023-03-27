What's Hot

Train Derails In Rural North Dakota, Causes Chemical Spill

Local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.
AP
This photo provided by Joshua Henderson shows a Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota on Sunday, March 26, 2023, which spilled hazardous materials, but local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety. There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, N.D., a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. (Joshua Henderson via AP)
Joshua Henderson via AP

WYNDMERE, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.

There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo.

Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, and some of the cars leaked liquid asphalt. But there are no waterways near where the derailment happened.

The railroad’s hazardous materials experts are working with local first responders to clean up the spill. Several roads in the area were shut down.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment or exactly how much liquid asphalt spilled.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight nationally ever since last month’s fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly half of that town of about 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

Federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed reforms they want railroads to make to prevent future derailments.

