These Beloved North Face Rain Jackets Are Up to 50% Off At REI

“Great for rain and wind chills! Extremely lightweight and comfortable too, good quality workmanship as usual from Northface.” — Evelyn

“I purchased the 3 XXL in orange. I use it for bicycle riding. I am rather heavy at 6/2. And large boned. Sleeves fit well at 37 inch. I am a 52 inch chest, so the extra room in that area is good for stretch. Most importantly, hood went under helmet and fit nice. I wore it in low 60 weather, clear and ☀️ sunny, and it was an excellent wind block. Pit zips were appreciated. I had both zips open. I am satisfied with this purchase. And the orange 🧡 color is great for visibility.” — Anonymous

“I like the Alta Vista because it is lightweight, keeps me dry, and looks great. The material and zippered openings under the arms help to minimize internal moisture retention. A North Face rain jacket has been my choice for over 20 years and there is nothing here to make me look elsewhere.” — vance

“This is the best North Face rain jacket to date that I have had. I have worn through two previous rain jackets after years of use while backpacking that were both covered under warranty. The most notable improvement is that zippers are now more water resistant than previous versions. Highly recommend.” — Casey

“Nice sleek look. I wanted something that looks minimalistic and packable. I also love that their interior is not mesh. It has a nice feeling fabric that doesn’t stick to my skin. Also who doesn’t love pit vents.” — Alex

“This jacket is perfect for walking or running in the rain. Light weight and good sizing. I got the small and had room for a thin polar fleece along with a long sleeve shirt. For reference I’m 5’4, 132 lbs and athletic build. I tried every other jacket like this at REI and bought this one. So glad I did. Walked in rain and snow for over an hour and stayed dry and warm. Pit zips were great for ventilation and the hood is adjustable. You won’t be disappointed!” — Anonymous