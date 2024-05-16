These Beloved North Face Rain Jackets Are Up to 50% Off At REI

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
We’re in the midst of the rainy season, so it’s a good idea to be prepared before you step out into the world — especially on days when it rains past your umbrella onto your clothes. Let the Alta Vista jacket help keep you dry — especially now that it’s on sale for up to 50% off at REI. A fan-favorite praised for its lightweight, underarm ventilation, and abundance of pockets — this weather-resistant North Face jacket is a smart buy for those who never want rain interfering with the day-to-day. Right now, you can grab one at a discount to brave the stormy weather, with select men’s sizes up to 50% off and women’s at 30% off, knocking this $140 jacket to under $100.
Whether you frequently hit the trail or have an in-town commute and prefer a thin rain jacket that packs easily into a small sack, this weather-resistant cover-up has plenty of features to suit various needs. It features an adjustable hoodie to cinch your dome shut and keep your ears dry, Velcro cuffs to protect your arms from wind and rain, underarm vents to release steamy body heat, and hem drawstrings to pull against your waist tightly. The jacket’s nylon fabric means it dries fast, too.
You can also pack this jacket into itself for easy travel, giving it a footprint about the size of a small makeup bag, making it simple to carry on the go. Though it comes in many stylish colors, like purple and steel blue, this water-resistant layer has plenty of utility.
According to several user reviews, both the men’s and women’s sizes fit well. “The fit is fantastic, both for me and my wife. The performance has been outstanding for the last few days,” reviewer Ralph O says. “I’ve been traveling and touring The Netherlands with periods of wind, rain, and sleet. No worries about staying dry and comfortable!” The women’s version is available in sizes XS-XXL, while the men’s comes in sizes S-XXL.
Commuters and frequent hikers may also find solace in its zippered pockets, which protect valuable tech and snacks from the elements. There’s also a hidden internal drop-in pocket for stowing away the most delicate goods.
Keep in mind that although this rain jacket sheds away water, it isn’t labeled as waterproof. Per a small handful of user reviews, some moisture can leak inside through prolonged use. However, most customers say the Alta Vista jacket has kept them warm and dry through windy days and light rains.
If you’re a daily commuter or packing for a tropical trip this hurricane season, consider grabbing the North Face Alta Vista jacket. With its portability and custom-fit features, it’s one of the more tactical ways to stay dry—especially at this price.
Read on for more promising reviews of the North Face Alta Vista jacket:
“Great for rain and wind chills! Extremely lightweight and comfortable too, good quality workmanship as usual from Northface.” — Evelyn
“I purchased the 3 XXL in orange. I use it for bicycle riding. I am rather heavy at 6/2. And large boned. Sleeves fit well at 37 inch. I am a 52 inch chest, so the extra room in that area is good for stretch. Most importantly, hood went under helmet and fit nice. I wore it in low 60 weather, clear and ☀️ sunny, and it was an excellent wind block. Pit zips were appreciated. I had both zips open. I am satisfied with this purchase. And the orange 🧡 color is great for visibility.” — Anonymous
“I like the Alta Vista because it is lightweight, keeps me dry, and looks great. The material and zippered openings under the arms help to minimize internal moisture retention. A North Face rain jacket has been my choice for over 20 years and there is nothing here to make me look elsewhere.” — vance
“This is the best North Face rain jacket to date that I have had. I have worn through two previous rain jackets after years of use while backpacking that were both covered under warranty. The most notable improvement is that zippers are now more water resistant than previous versions. Highly recommend.” — Casey
“Nice sleek look. I wanted something that looks minimalistic and packable. I also love that their interior is not mesh. It has a nice feeling fabric that doesn’t stick to my skin. Also who doesn’t love pit vents.” — Alex
“This jacket is perfect for walking or running in the rain. Light weight and good sizing. I got the small and had room for a thin polar fleece along with a long sleeve shirt. For reference I’m 5’4, 132 lbs and athletic build. I tried every other jacket like this at REI and bought this one. So glad I did. Walked in rain and snow for over an hour and stayed dry and warm. Pit zips were great for ventilation and the hood is adjustable. You won’t be disappointed!” — Anonymous