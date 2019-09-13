High School Students Pose As Pop Heroes On Hilarious IDs, Rock The Internet

A Michigan high school urged seniors, as it does every year, to dress as pop heroes for their photo IDs. Students were up to the challenge ― and the IDs blew up the internet.
Students at North Farmington High School, in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills, posted photos or images of their actual chosen pop hero on Twitter next to their IDs — with funny catchphrases.
There were lots of cartoon characters, including Woody from “Toy Story” (“There’s a snake in my boot”), Krusty Krab of “Spongebob Squarepants,” Princess Fiona and Peppa Pig.
There were Beyoncés, a Will Smith, a Napoleon Dynamite (“Vote for senior year to be over”), and, of course, Ferris Bueller because life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.