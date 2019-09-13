High School Students Pose As Pop Heroes On Hilarious IDs, Rock The Internet

A Michigan high school urged seniors, as it does every year, to dress as pop heroes for their photo IDs. Students were up to the challenge ― and the IDs blew up the internet.

Students at North Farmington High School, in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills, posted photos or images of their actual chosen pop hero on Twitter next to their IDs — with funny catchphrases.

There were lots of cartoon characters, including Woody from “Toy Story” (“There’s a snake in my boot”), Krusty Krab of “Spongebob Squarepants,” Princess Fiona and Peppa Pig.

There were Beyoncés, a Will Smith, a Napoleon Dynamite (“Vote for senior year to be over”), and, of course, Ferris Bueller because life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. #NFID20 @ferrisbueller pic.twitter.com/qYa9yHNvuZ — Dillon Sharp (@Di11Pickles) September 12, 2019

Me and the boys on our way to Twitter celeb status #nfid20 #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/a2NffiAIGs — Nilay Mistry (@_nmistry_) September 12, 2019

“Good afternoon, My name is Russell and I am a wilderness explorer in tribe 54” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/uk8a2HBqEK — Jon Brunette (@jbjon9951) September 12, 2019

When I say I would never go back to high school no matter what, what I mean is I would totally go back to high school if I got to go to this one #NFID20 https://t.co/Vis09uHGn9 — gay peggy guggenheim (@gay_peggy_gug) September 13, 2019

Idk wtf school this is but they #NFID20 turnt asf 😂😂💯 https://t.co/5aAhXLXDyc — J The Rey⚜️💤 (@jorgetheraikage) September 13, 2019

pepppa.... what are you doing on my #nfid20 ??? pic.twitter.com/Qh6PspXj1y — serena varghese (@serenavarghese) September 12, 2019

#NFID20 Who in here is an 👽 pic.twitter.com/o9FeUbEHyK — Eddie Lenton III (@lankeysmoove_25) September 12, 2019

#NFID20 “TinkerBell would nearly die everytime she didn’t get enough attention.” Either that or my Senioritis pic.twitter.com/NEKrGAgBDP — lauren lucgjonaj (@LucgjonajLauren) September 12, 2019

“ do you know what tuna is ??? ITS FISH ! i can’t give pudge FiSh ID BE AN ABOMINATION!!!” @Disney #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/7bzvWIMnwq — valentino. (@tinoladypink) September 12, 2019