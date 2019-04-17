North Korea Tests New 'Tactical Guided Weapon,' State-Run News Agency Says

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives guidance while attending a flight training of the Korean People's Army Air Force at an undisclosed location Tuesday.

North Korea tested a new type of tactical guided weapon on Wednesday, the regime’s state-run news agency said.

Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency said the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw the testing of the weapon this week. It’s unclear what type of weapon it is, but KCNA said it had a “powerful warhead” and a “peculiar mode of guiding flight,” according to Yonhap News.

“The completion of the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power,” Kim reportedly said through KCNA.

I’ll be on @bbcworldservice later tonight speaking about this test. The short version: we’ll probably have photos from North Korea tomorrow. If it were a missile, we’d already know it by now. No, it’s not great news for the political climate. #DPRK https://t.co/oD0HjDtWlT — Melissa Hanham (@mhanham) April 17, 2019

Experts said the phrasing of KCNA’s statement appears to show that the weapon was not a long-range missile and that if a missile had been fired the American military would have already known. An American defense official told CNN that no missile launch had been detected by U.S. Strategic Command.

North Korea has held to its 2018 pledge to stop tests of long-range missiles capable of carrying a nuclear weapon and has not conducted such a launch since November 2017. The move came amid an unprecedented effort by Kim to engage with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, while at the same time garnering an international stage for his regime during a series of high-profile summits.

Trump has repeatedly touted his administration’s efforts to rein in the North’s missile program, saying he “fell in love” with Kim after their first meeting. Their most recent summit in Vietnam ended abruptly in February, however, with no new nuclear deal in place.

Kim alluded last week that any further breakdown in negotiations with the United States could inflame diplomatic tension again. He told KCNA that he would wait until the “end of this year” for the U.S. to “approach us” with a new strategy on nuclear negotiations.

Trump said on Twitter after the comments that he still believed his relationship with Kim was “very good” and that “perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate.”

I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand. North Korea has tremendous potential for....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019