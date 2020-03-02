North West Makes Rapping Debut At Dad Kanye West's Yeezy Show In Paris

When Kanye West rapped, “Man, I promise, she’s so self-conscious,” he was clearly not talking about his daughter North West.
The 6-year-old took the stage at her father’s Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, rapping as models walked around her on the catwalk.
“Cool, cute, cool, yeah! Word up!” she rapped during the show before shouting: “What are those?”
North also called out her cousin Penelope ― daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ― shouting that she loved her.
West joined his offspring on the stage mid-performance, though North seemed less than enthused to have him there and simply kept facing the crowd.
As she’s wont to do, Kim Kardashian West shared videos of her daughter’s performance on Instagram:
It’s unclear if North is planning on dropping an album any time soon, but we’ll be keeping our eyes and ears peeled.