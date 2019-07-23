North West nose how to get attention.

The 6-year-old debuted a new, fake nose ring at her great-grandmother MJ’s 85th birthday party over the weekend.

Mom Kim Kardashian shared photos of her daughter’s new accessory on her Instagram stories on Monday, writing to fans with a “fake nose ring alert!!!”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It also looked like the youngster was wearing a bindi ― a forehead decoration worn primarily by South Asian Hindu women.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West, the eldest of Kardashian’s three children, recently landed her first solo magazine cover in January at the age of 5, modeling for Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc magazine.

Kardashian, who styled the shoot, said she was “seriously so proud” of her daughter for the major milestone.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd!!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!” the reality star said at the time.

Prior to the solo magazine cover, North also modeled on the runway for the first time at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show and posed alongside grandma Kris Jenner and Kardashian for the second installment of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign.

What will she do before she turns 7?