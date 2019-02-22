Step aside Kris Jenner ― the Kardashians have a new momager in town.

Kim Kardashian shared Friday that her firstborn, 5-year-old North West, landed her first magazine cover for Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc magazine.

The issue, styled by Kardashian herself, is devoted to the future buying power of the new “Alpha” generation and how it could affect the beauty industry.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd!!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!” Kardashian tweeted on Friday.

She added that North “picked her looks and eyeliner cover” and was “so involved” in the shoot.

While North has appeared on magazine covers before, this is her first solo cover. In the magazine, she models a variety of colorful outfits and fun makeup.

Kim said that she was “seriously so proud” of North and revealed that her little one wanted “nachos on shoot day.” You know, like most 5-year-old cover stars.

Perhaps the funniest part of Kardashian sharing the news was that she digitally altered the colors of North’s super bright cover so that it blended in with her Instagram aesthetic.

″*I toned down the color of the cover just to blend in with my IG feed so don’t repost this front cover but swipe to see the original and more pics from the shoot,” she said.

Take that 10 percent, Kimmy!

North recently crossed another major fashion milestone off her list in September, when she walked the runway for the toy brand L.O.L. Surprise.

North modeled a Michael Jackson-inspired look for the big moment and showed off her catwalk moves.

“She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll,” Kardashian told People at the time.