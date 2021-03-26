Missouri Paper Prints Blank Front Page To Show Readers What'll Happen If It Shutters

Bushnell said he and his six-person team decided to go “radio silent” for 24 hours. On their website and social channels, they pushed out only the few articles in the front-page-less issue that addressed the paper’s history, finances and role within the community.

“We need to send that message of what it’s going to be like if you don’t have a community newspaper, if your community doesn’t have a voice,” he explained.

One of those pieces was written by managing editor Abby Hoover, titled “You decide: The Future of Northeast News.” It explained that while the outlet is “proud to remain a free service to the community for nearly 90 years,” “we do rely on this community for support.”

“Journalism is a public service playing by the rules of private enterprise, and it’s not profitable,” Hoover wrote, echoing a sad fact many in media know. She added that the paper relies “largely on advertisers to keep the lights on and the presses running.”

“When the coronavirus had many small businesses scrambling to make ends meet, ads were the first thing to go, and paper’s ad revenue dropped,” she wrote, before saying a hard truth: “We have a 60 day lifespan if something doesn’t change.”

Bushnell told The Washington Post earlier this week that part of the ad revenue the Northeast News previously had came from two laundromats, a charter school and a grocery store, all of which pulled their ads in 2020, prompting a “monthly loss of about $2,700.” He also noted that the paper did not quality for the second round of funds under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

As of February 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the shuttering of more than 60 local newsrooms across America. Even prior to the pandemic, journalism was a fraught industry: As of 2019, more than one in five local or small newspapers had shut down across the country over the last 15 years.

“We wanted to send a very strong message of the importance of community journalism to a community like this,” Bushnell told us, adding that the last two days have been “dizzying,” but that he thinks the message resonated.