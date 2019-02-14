A Norwegian Cruise Line ship wiped out two mooring points when it crashed into docks in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday morning.

Video shared online shows the 155,873-ton Norwegian Epic vessel, which was carrying more than 4,000 passengers and 1,700 crew members, destroying two piers.

“Yeah, we’re not supposed to do that! That’s not good!” one passenger is heard saying in the clip above.

No injuries were reported following the incident, which the cruise line blamed on “prevailing winds.”

Further footage was shared by a passenger on another ship docked nearby:

The ship left from Florida’s Port Canaveral on Saturday for a seven-day cruise around the British Virgin Islands, per local news site Click Orlando. But power outages onboard forced its crew to divert to Puerto Rico.