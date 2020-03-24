Trump's Priorities Inspire New Hashtag: #NotDying4WallStreet

President Donald Trump seems convinced that reducing coronavirus restrictions will keep the economy afloat.
However, many Americans have a message for the White House: They’re not willing to risk death just so corporate America can reap huge profits.
The president suggested on Tuesday that he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter, despite concerns from medical professionals that doing so will hasten the spread of COVID-19 and overwhelm the nation’s hospitals, potentially leading to millions of preventable deaths.
Although some Republican leaders have suggested that older Americans might be willing to take a chance against the coronavirus in order to save the economy, many Twitter users are skeptical about doing something that seems designed to mainly help the president’s bottom line.
Consequently, #notdying4wallstreet became a trending hashtag as Twitter users made clear that they weren’t willing to, in the words of another trending hashtag, #dieforthedow.
Some of the angrier tweets included...