Trump's Priorities Inspire New Hashtag: #NotDying4WallStreet

President Donald Trump seems convinced that reducing coronavirus restrictions will keep the economy afloat.

However, many Americans have a message for the White House: They’re not willing to risk death just so corporate America can reap huge profits.

The president suggested on Tuesday that he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter, despite concerns from medical professionals that doing so will hasten the spread of COVID-19 and overwhelm the nation’s hospitals, potentially leading to millions of preventable deaths.

Although some Republican leaders have suggested that older Americans might be willing to take a chance against the coronavirus in order to save the economy, many Twitter users are skeptical about doing something that seems designed to mainly help the president’s bottom line.

Consequently, #notdying4wallstreet became a trending hashtag as Twitter users made clear that they weren’t willing to, in the words of another trending hashtag, #dieforthedow.

Some of the angrier tweets included...

Well I'm just shocked that an obese 73 year old w/high cholesterol who eats garbage, never exercises, sleeps 4 hrs a night & looks directly at eclipses would ignore the advice of doctors.#coronaviruslockdown#ReopenAmerica #NotDying4WallStreet — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 24, 2020

I’ll let Wall Street flat line before my grandma does. #NotDying4WallStreet pic.twitter.com/lTD2LJSdl3 — Stay Home For Grandma (@ohnoitsreal1) March 24, 2020

Not one single human being deserves to die for somebody else's stock portfolio. Not one daughter, son, mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, grandmother or grandfather.



That's not American. That's not even human.#NotDying4WallStreet #danpatrick #trump — Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) March 24, 2020

a faction of american elites are openly arguing that we should sacrifice at least a million of our citizens to keep the “economy” going, by which they mean the stock market. blood for shareholder value. — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 24, 2020

Many pundits are blissfully unaware that many people already live in conditions that they would describe as a crisis.



We need a #GreenNewDeal and a bailout for the people because we sure as hell are #NotDying4WallStreet.



h/t @EclecticRadical — Adriel "Green New Deal NOW!" Hampton (@adrielhampton) March 24, 2020

Wow. I cannot believe the craven greed of those asking our elderly to roll over and croak so their portfolios can be revived and they can get another $100M bonus. I am deeply involved in financial technology and investing and find this directive abhorrent. #NotDying4WallStreet — Theresa W. Carey (@twcarey) March 24, 2020

Greedy oligarchs and plutocrats may have no problem sacrificing lives for money & power.



But for the rest of us, THE SYSTEM DOES NOT WORK. Until we fix it, we leave ourselves vulnerable to an even worse catastrophe.#NotDying4WallStreet — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 24, 2020