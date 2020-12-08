You may find this (sar)lack of knowledge disturbing.

Well, in the words of Maz Kanata, it’s a “good question. For another time.”

Talking to The New York Times, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison admitted even he didn’t know how the bounty hunter made it.

“There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history. The fans of ‘Star Wars,’ they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place? I can find out more on the internet,” he said.

Lucasfilm Ltd. Temuera Morrison is Boba Fett in "The Mandalorian."

Boba Fett’s survival was reportedly previously explained in a now-non-canon short story called “A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett,” which involved a telepathic connection with previous sarlacc victims and an explosive escape.

There’s no telling what, if anything, will be taken from that story for “The Mandalorian,” but the show apparently did already borrow a bit from non-canon “Star Wars” materials to explain Fett’s family history.

Though he may not know all of Boba Fett’s past, Morrison explained how he built the character, saying, “When I saw some of the scars on my face, I thought, well, maybe he does talk a little bit gravelly. Maybe his vocal cords have been affected as well. Then you put the costume on and it gives you a sense of power. The costume makes you feel like Superman. When I put the armor on for the first time, it just felt right.”

So will he return for more Boba Fett? Perhaps even in his own series?

Morrison said “there’s room for this to go someplace” and that he hopes he’s “going to be included.”

Considering the sarlacc even burps after eating the bounty hunter, we hope a survival explanation is included too — and maybe an antacid for the sarlacc.