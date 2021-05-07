Japanese Town Decides Giant Squid Statue Is Best Use Of COVID-19 Relief Funds

It sounds fishy, but a Japanese town has decided the best way to spend its coronavirus relief funds is on a giant squid statue.

Noto, which is located on the west coast of Honshu, is known for its squid fishing, so town leaders decided a huge statue of the tasty cephalopod could cook up interest from tourists, according to Inside Edition.

But “Squid Station,” wasn’t cheap: The 13-foot high, 29-foot long statue cost around $200,000.

Some locals think the funds should have been used for actual coronavirus relief.

One unnamed resident said the money should have been spent on medical staff or long-term care facilities, which urgently require support because of the pandemic, according to the South China Morning Post.

CTV notes that Japan has recorded 10,499 COVID-19-related deaths and 617,854 cases since the start of the pandemic.