Before And After Photos of Notre Dame Cathedral Show Fire's Devastation

Rebuilding the iconic cathedral will take a lot of work.
By Chris McGonigal
Here's how Notre Dame Cathedral looked before and after Monday's fire.
After a fire engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, Paris has vowed to repair the devastating destruction of the historic church quickly.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished, people all over the world got a glimpse inside the cathedral via images that revealed the roof had been burned away and the inside of the iconic church had been charred.

Check out the before-and-after sliding images below, which highlight the damage from the fire. 

