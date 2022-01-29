Probe Raises Questions About Novak Djokovic's Positive COVID Test Before Australian Open

The serial number on Djokovic’s positive Dec. 16 test “appears out of sequence” with a sample of tests from Serbia over that period, the BBC reported. A negative test was marked six days later, even though that certificate had a lower sequence number, indicating the test was taken earlier, before the positive test.

The findings “raise questions” about if a later positive test result could have initially blocked him from entering Australia, the BBC noted. If the tests were chronological, Djokovic could have tested positive as late as Dec. 28, according to the BBC. He initially attempted to enter Australia on Jan. 5.

(Whenever it was, though, Djokovic has said he didn’t isolate after his positive test.)