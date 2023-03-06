What's Hot

SportsCOVID-19Vaccinevaccination

Novak Djokovic Loses Bid To Enter The US Unvaccinated

The top-ranked tennis player has withdrawn from Indian Wells after his vaccine waiver request was denied.
AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during their semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai on March 2.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during their semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai on March 2.
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.

The tournament announced his withdrawal on Sunday night. Play in the combined ATP-WTA event begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and runs through March 19.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic’s vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs March 19-April 2.

The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter the county without being vaccinated.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili moved into the Indian Wells draw.

