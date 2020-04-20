Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Reveals He's Anti-Vaccine During Livestream

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic is apparently anti-vaccine.
Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in men’s singles worldwide, revealed he’s “opposed to vaccination” during a livestream with fellow Serbian athletes shared Sunday on Facebook.
In talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Djokovic said he would have to contemplate whether he’d get vaccinated against the virus if a vaccine is developed.
“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” said Djokovic.
“But, if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.”
The five-time Wimbledon winner went on to say that he has his “own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”
“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet,” he said to his fellow athletes.
Vaccines have helped save millions of lives and researchers are racing to develop one against the coronavirus. Numerous studies have debunked notions that vaccines cause autism or other chronic illnesses ― unfounded claims that have propelled the anti-vaccination movement.
Djokovic did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on his remarks.
Prior to the livestream, it wasn’t widely known that the tennis great opposed vaccinations.
The reaction on social media was varied, with many criticizing Djokovic:
