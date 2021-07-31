Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic smashed his racket to smithereens during his Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match loss to Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta on Saturday.

The Serbian slammed his racket into the net post after Carreño Busta broke his serve.

TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images TOPSHOT - Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashes his racket during his Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles tennis match for the bronze medal against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

He’d earlier launched a racket into the stands.

Good job there were no fans present.

Djokovic’s antics earned him a verbal warning from the umpire.

His defeat in Friday’s semi-final to Germany’s Alexander Zverev ended his dreams of winning a Golden Slam — when the Olympic gold accompanies victories at the Australian, French, U.S. Opens and Wimbledon in the same year.

Djokovic won the Australian and French Opens and Wimbledon this year and will compete in the U.S. Open that starts in August.

After the defeat, Djokovic withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze medal match with teammate Nina Stojanovic, citing a shoulder injury. It handed Australian duo Ashleigh Barty and John Peers the place on the podium.