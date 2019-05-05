Mindy Kaling Reveals She Made B.J. Novak Her Daughter's Godfather

Mindy Kaling’s relationship with her former “Office” co-star B.J. Novak has long been suspected of being a more-than-just-friends situation.

And for those still wondering, the “Mindy Project” creator has dished that speculators are partly right: He’s her daughter’s godfather.

Kaling, who gave birth to her daughter, Katherine, in December 2017, recently revealed the heartwarming news to Good Housekeeping while admitting that she could see why people would speculate on their relationship so much.

“If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing,” she told the website. “But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

That’s not to say that the pair ― who once recreated the iconic deli scene from the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally” ― were never romantic. They dated from 2005 to 2007 while working together on NBC’s “The Office.”

The actress revealed on the Howard Stern show back in 2014 that she would have married Novak if he had proposed when they were dating, which was when she was in her 20s, but added: “For the record, if anyone asked me to marry me I would have said yes.”

Romantic relationships aside, Kaling is busy working on a forthcoming Netflix comedy series that will focus on the life of “a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl,” according to Dateline.