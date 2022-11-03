NPR Responds To Drake And 21 Savage's 'Tiny Desk' Spoof With 1 Request

Drake and 21 Savage may have pretended to appear in one of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concerts, but the media organization thinks the artists should do the real thing.

NPR published an article on Thursday in response to a spoof by Drake and 21 Savage, who both shared a video of themselves on social media pretending to perform in the Tiny Desk series. The artists were promoting their new collaborative album, “Her Loss.”

The publication confirmed that the rappers did not actually perform at its office, but extended an invite to them in the article anyway: “Seriously, Drake, you and 21 are welcome anytime.”

The official Twitter account for NPR Music also encouraged Drake and 21 Savage to make an appearance, tweeting on Wednesday: “Let’s do it forreal tho.”

let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

In the spoof video, Drake and 21 Savage are seen seated in front of a backdrop that looks similar to the real Tiny Desk office setting.

One of their other spoofs was an edited video that made it seem as though the artists were guests on “The Howard Stern Show.” They each posted the clip on their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday.

“Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow,” Drake joked in the caption of the post. “Thanks for having us.”