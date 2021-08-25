NRA Taunted On Twitter After Canceling Annual Meeting Over 'Safety' Issues

The National Rifle Association has canceled its annual meeting and its critics couldn’t be happier.

The group that’s pushed for expanded access to guns even amid mass shootings said the cancelation of the September gathering was “due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community” as the coronavirus surges, especially in Texas, which was hosting the event.

The decision was announced after several gun manufacturers pulled out of the event and quietly urged the NRA to cancel it, the Daily Beast reported last week. It also comes amid mounting legal and financial woes, not to mention leadership scandals, at the organization.

Those who oppose the NRA reacted on Twitter with some sarcastic “thoughts and prayers” and other observations:

Sending thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/fkSBLnk4oR — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 24, 2021

Weak trash. In my day, the @NRA would insist the solution to widespread COVID deaths is to make sure everybody had a COVID of their own. pic.twitter.com/0oeaCeS6U0 — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) August 24, 2021

This entire letter from the @NRA is bullsh-t. They do not care about safety of others and never did, as evidenced by their fight to have gun stores open as essential during the early days of COVID. They are struggling and did not want an empty convention. https://t.co/qVB3nZkT8F — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 24, 2021

Cool, now give a shit about the people that die from the gun violence you enable. https://t.co/g9StR00tWM — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 24, 2021

NRA cancels annual meeting over COVID spread in Texas. Rather surprising, as I assumed you could just shoot the virus to death. Or kick it with your boot while yelling "Murica!" https://t.co/Kky51MaIJF — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 24, 2021

The @NRA claims to have analyzed data and consulted with local medical professionals and elected officials about the dangers of the pandemic in Texas, but completely ignored this exact process when it pushed permitless carry through the state’s legislature two months ago. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/mq91Vv3ckM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 24, 2021

what's this, a conscience? GREAT! what about the hundreds of people who die from gun violence every day? keep that same energy when it comes to our lives. https://t.co/5yBkVQUe9W — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) August 24, 2021

breaking

nra decides covid isnt a dem hoax https://t.co/5CmqkWLE4J — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 24, 2021

OH NO, the NRA is canceling their national meeting.



Thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EygK5GaL1k — 🏳️‍🌈Carly Danielle Mayer🏳️‍🌈 (@CarlyDMayer) August 24, 2021

BREAKING: The NRA has canceled its 150th Annual Meeting.



They're pretending it's b/c of COVID-19 concerns. But let's be clear: the NRA has *never* put the health & safety of Americans over gun industry profits.



The real reason? Most major gun companies dropped out. @bradybuzz https://t.co/WLRY9yyrxP — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) August 24, 2021

When not even carrying a gun will protect you... https://t.co/l3vzD0SBvt — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) August 24, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 The NRA concerned about the health and safety of others 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/L9Z5bHrAyI — Rose Dilley (@GreenFairy2003) August 24, 2021

Even death merchants are afraid of death. https://t.co/1Bann1LGTY — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 24, 2021