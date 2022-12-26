NRA Wishes 'All Guns, Ammo' For Peace On Earth Day; Critics Explode

National Rifle Association officials shot themselves in the foot again Sunday with a boneheaded Christmas Day message wishing Americans that “Santa brought you all the guns and ammo” on a holiday that’s supposed to be associated with goodwill and peace on Earth.
Critics were dumbfounded by the tweet as mass shootings skyrocket in the nation and the NRA again touted itself as a “civil rights organization” — one avidly pushing for business for gun manufacturers.
