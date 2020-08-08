NRA's 'From Our Cold, Dead Hands' Attack On Shutdown Threat Does Not Go Well

The National Rifle Association drew resentment and ridicule over its response to the news that New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking to disband the gun lobbying group over alleged financial misconduct.
Following James’ announcement Thursday, the NRA tweeted:
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, turned the tweet back on the group:
Parkland survivor David Hogg responded with the empty “thoughts and prayers” platitude that some politicians repeat following mass shootings:
Cameron Kasky, also a survivor of the Parkland shooting, said the NRA’s hands “seem pretty cold and dead right now tbh.”
Other critics noted the irony of the tweet, which is part of the “I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands” slogan popularized by the NRA that its late president, the actor Charlton Heston, referenced in a speech at its 2000 convention.