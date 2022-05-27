Kids Ask 'Am I Next?' In Wrenching Protest Outside NRA Convention

Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has brought nationwide awareness of this weekend’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston ― as well as a lot of protesters.
Many people came out to protest the gun lobbying organization for helping to make America the uncontested world leader in mass shootings, with 288 school shootings between 2009 and 2018. The No. 2 country, Mexico, had only eight school shootings in that time.
One particularly heart-wrenching protest featured a group of kids with pictures of Uvalde shooting victims hanging around their necks.
Other protest photos and videos from outside the convention:
