Politics

Kids Ask 'Am I Next?' In Wrenching Protest Outside NRA Convention

Video shows children lined up across the street from the convention with pictures of Uvalde shooting victims hanging around their necks.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has brought nationwide awareness of this weekend’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston ― as well as a lot of protesters.

Many people came out to protest the gun lobbying organization for helping to make America the uncontested world leader in mass shootings, with 288 school shootings between 2009 and 2018. The No. 2 country, Mexico, had only eight school shootings in that time.

One particularly heart-wrenching protest featured a group of kids with pictures of Uvalde shooting victims hanging around their necks.

Other protest photos and videos from outside the convention:

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images
PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images
CECILE CLOCHERET via Getty Images
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Gun Violencemass shootingsHoustonNRAUvalde, Texas

Popular in the Community