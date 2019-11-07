NRA Drops Lawsuit Against San Francisco Over Being Declared A Terrorist Group

The National Rifle Association has dropped its lawsuit against San Francisco over the city’s designation of the gun rights group as a domestic terrorist organization.

Dennis Herrera, San Francisco’s city attorney, announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

“We’re pleased the NRA backed down on its frivolous lawsuit. This was a baseless attempt to silence San Francisco’s valid criticisms of the NRA and distract from the gun violence epidemic facing our country,” he said.

Herrera’s statement on the city attorney office’s website linked to a notice of dismissal dated Thursday. “The National Rifle Association of America voluntarily dismisses without prejudice the above-entitled action against all Defendants,” the notice reads.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed its resolution in September designating the NRA as a domestic terrorist organization. The measure asserted that the group incites gun owners to commit violent acts, promotes “extremist positions” that “undermine the general welfare” and, through its advocacy, “has armed those individuals who would and have committed acts of terrorism.”