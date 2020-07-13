NRA Touts The AR-15 As An 'Everyday Gun' For 'Everyday Citizens.' Critics Go Ballistic.

The National Rifle Association hailed the AR-15 military-style rifle as an “everyday gun for everyday citizens” in a tweet that shocked many on Saturday.
The lethal firearm — a favorite weapon of mass shooters in the U.S. — was also deemed a “modern-day musket” by the gun lobby:
“Modern-day musket my ass,” tweeted David Hogg, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 when a gunman armed with an AR-15 shot 34 students and staff members:
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was one of 17 people fatally shot at Parkland, described the gun as the “modern weapon of choice for mass murderers”:
Others pointed out the dangers of the NRA and its position on this particular weapon:
The NRA’s response to a tsunami of criticism on Twitter was to bash “ignorant gun control keyboard warriors” who mistakenly believe that the “AR” in the gun’s name stands for “assault rifle.”
The AR actually stands for ArmaLite Rifle, which was originally designed in the 1950s by ArmaLite Inc. for the military. Colt eventually purchased the design, provided the military with its own M-16 weapons and sold the AR-15 to law enforcement — and civilians. The guns, and other versions by other manufacturers, were banned in the U.S. from 1994 to 2004.