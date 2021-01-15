NRA Unveils 'New Strategic Plan': Filing For Bankruptcy

The National Rifle Association unveiled a “new strategic plan” on Friday that involves restructuring from a New York nonprofit to a Texas nonprofit and filing for bankruptcy amid legal and financial woes.

BREAKING NEWS: @NRA Dumps New York to Reincorporate in Texas, Announces New Strategic Plan



"This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA," says NRA CEO & EVP Wayne LaPierre.



Visit https://t.co/bctdcmFBwl for more info! pic.twitter.com/k72QELZsbN — NRA (@NRA) January 15, 2021

“To facilitate its strategic plan and restructuring, the NRA and one of its subsidiaries filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. Chapter 11 proceedings are routinely utilized by businesses, nonprofits and organizations of all kinds to streamline legal and financial affairs,” the organization announced in a press release.

The new development comes as the New York attorney general seeks to shut down the operation’s nonprofit status after it was found the NRA lost more than $64 million over three years.

This is a developing story.