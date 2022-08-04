Texas City Tells NRA-Linked Group To Hold Their Gun Raffle Somewhere Else

HONDO, Texas (AP) — The Texas city near where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in an elementary school classroom has rescinded a deal for a gun group’s fundraising event in a city-owned hall.

The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rescind the rental agreement for the Friends of the NRA to hold its fundraiser Saturday at the city’s Medina Fair Hall.

The vote came after an angry crowd denounced the event, including a raffle of a semi-automatic rifle similar to one an 18-year-old gunman used in the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 44 miles (70 kilometers) east of Hondo.

Advertisement

‘It's a slap in the face to all of Uvalde’ — Uvalde, TX, families and residents were met with snickering and jeers when they spoke up at a neighboring town's city council meeting about a local NRA fundraiser that would be raffling off an AR-15 pic.twitter.com/ACnuc0AmuR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2022

The group has held similar fundraisers in the hall for about 15 years and had leased the hall last spring, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Hondo is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Supporters of the local National Rifle Association group asserted that the event helped teach young people how to handle firearms responsibly and that there was no disrespect toward the Robb Elementary dead intended. Others in the crowd Monday condemned the event and its timing.

Advertisement

Hondo city council has revoked the right for the Medina County friends of the NRA to have their fundraiser this Saturday.

+

A very visibly reaction from those in support of the 21 families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/PdnhzPpyO4 — Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) August 2, 2022