NRA’s Attempt To ‘Trigger The Libs’ With Sen. John Kennedy Backfires Hilariously

The National Rifle Association fired off a weird tweet that the gun group hoped would “trigger the libs.”
Instead they triggered a suggestion that they use their spellcheck ― because the message featuring Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) lovingly stroking a handgun to some odd music contained a major typo:
The typo ― “belive” instead of “believe” ― took off on social media as the NRA’s critics couldn’t stop laughing at the easily avoidable error:
