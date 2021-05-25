POLITICS

NRA’s Attempt To ‘Trigger The Libs’ With Sen. John Kennedy Backfires Hilariously

The gun group was undermined by an awkward typo.

The National Rifle Association fired off a weird tweet that the gun group hoped would “trigger the libs.” 

Instead they triggered a suggestion that they use their spellcheck ― because the message featuring Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) lovingly stroking a handgun to some odd music contained a major typo: 

The typo ― “belive” instead of “believe” ― took off on social media as the NRA’s critics couldn’t stop laughing at the easily avoidable error:

