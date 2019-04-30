The NRA Is A Crashed Car On Fire, Ready To Explode

NRA officer Mark Richardson emailed Wolfgang Halbig, a notorious harasser of Sandy Hook victims’ parents, a day after the Parkland shooting to falsely suggest there was a second shooter.

“Just like [Sandy Hook], there is so much more to this story,” Richardson said in an email obtained by HuffPost. “Twenty children and six adults were killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. “[The Parkland shooter] was not alone.” He sent the email from his official NRA email address.

When HuffPost confronted him, Richardson doubled down, calling the possibility of a second shooter a “legitimate question.”

And while the NRA released a statement calling the conspiracies “insane,” the group stopped short of saying it would fire Richardson (his work email and phone number are no longer active).

A Massive Report Shows Financial Misdeeds

In a report released by The Trace in conjunction with The New Yorker earlier this month, reporter Mike Spies detailed internal documents and state filings from the NRA that illustrate the depth of the financial chasm it’s in.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were siphoned off to top executives and vendors, according to the report. And public relations firm Ackerman McQueen, which has worked with the NRA since the 1970s, appears to have its hands tight around the group’s neck. Tax filings for 2017 reveal that the NRA paid Ackerman McQueen more than $40 million that year.

The NRA took steps to cut down on spending in 2018 by doing away with free coffee and water coolers for employees at its Virginia headquarters. That was apparently not enough to stop the bleeding.

The group’s shady business practices led Marc Owens, former head of the Internal Revenue Service division that oversees tax-exempt enterprises, to tell The Trace that the “litany of red flags is just extraordinary” and added that without its tax-exempt status, the NRA would “likely not survive.”