Ex-NRA President Duped Into Speaking At Event Staged By Parkland Parents' Group

In the video, Lott referred to his time working in the Justice Department during the Trump administration, saying that “gun control advocates and Democrats will fight you tooth and nail.” Lott said he viewed people who were prevented from buying guns due to laws pushed by those groups as “law-abiding citizens who wanted to get a gun.”

In a statement to NBC News, Lott said his comments were taken out of context and “selectively edited.” He also said he drove 1,000 miles from Montana to deliver the remarks.

Lott also told BuzzFeed he was encouraged to speak about James Madison and background checks and had been promised $495, the price of a flight, but was never paid.

Oliver said the ruse was not intended to pull one over on the NRA but to push lawmakers to make moves on implementing universal background checks. While the graduation wasn’t real, the pain felt by thousands of families who’ve lost kids to gun violence is, he said.