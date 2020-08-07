The National Rifle Association was taunted on late night TV and Twitter with an empty platitude often used by politicians in the wake of mass shootings after New York Attorney General Letitia James sought to dissolve the gun lobbying group over alleged financial misconduct.
“Wow, the NRA as we know it could be gone,” said “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon in response to Thursday’s announcement.
“Ah. Thoughts and prayers,” the comedian quipped.
“We’ll work on helping, but not now, it’s just too soon,” Fallon added, echoing another comment often spouted by politicians following mass killings.
Twitter users also chimed in, led by David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.