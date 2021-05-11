Judge Rejects NRA Bankruptcy Bid; Twitter Users Offer 'Thoughts And Prayers'

After a Texas judge denied the National Rifle Association’s attempt to evade a lawsuit from the New York attorney general by declaring bankruptcy, Twitter users decided to give the gun lobbying organization a taste of its own medicine.
Judge Harlin Hale rejected the NRA’s bankruptcy petition, saying it was “filed as an effort to gain an unfair litigation advantage in the NYAG Enforcement Action and as an effort to avoid a regulatory scheme.”
Twitter users reacted with the same three words that political allies of the NRA often use to comment on tragic shootings without actually offering any meaningful action: “thoughts and prayers.”
Here’s a sample of the sarcastic sympathy the NRA received after its shady plan failed.
