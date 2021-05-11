Judge Rejects NRA Bankruptcy Bid; Twitter Users Offer 'Thoughts And Prayers'

After a Texas judge denied the National Rifle Association’s attempt to evade a lawsuit from the New York attorney general by declaring bankruptcy, Twitter users decided to give the gun lobbying organization a taste of its own medicine.

Judge Harlin Hale rejected the NRA’s bankruptcy petition, saying it was “filed as an effort to gain an unfair litigation advantage in the NYAG Enforcement Action and as an effort to avoid a regulatory scheme.”

Twitter users reacted with the same three words that political allies of the NRA often use to comment on tragic shootings without actually offering any meaningful action: “thoughts and prayers.”

Here’s a sample of the sarcastic sympathy the NRA received after its shady plan failed.

Thoughts and prayers for @NRA after it’s scam bankruptcy plan died today. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) May 11, 2021

Thoughts and prayers for your loss 😉 — Travis Whitfill MPH (@twhitfill) May 11, 2021

I'd offer the NRA my thoughts and prayers, but - as a Texas judge found today - the NRA's only faith is bad faith. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 11, 2021

Tons of thoughts and prayers!!! Judge dismisses NRA's bankruptcy petition, allowing New York AG lawsuit to move forward https://t.co/W7Bw4etQHK — Gailen David (@gailendavid) May 11, 2021

BREAKING: A federal judge has denied the NRA's ploy to declare bankruptcy, potentially paving the way for the New York attorney general to seize the organization's blood money and its enormous stockpile of both thoughts and prayers. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 11, 2021

Thoughts and prayers are code for I don’t want to do anything because I’m bought by the NRA. — Andrew lin 🌊🇺🇸 (@AndrewLin06) May 11, 2021