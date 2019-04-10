NRA Won't Say If It Fired Official Who Communicated With Sandy Hook Hoaxer

“Just like [Sandy Hook], there is so much more to this story,” Richardson said in an email obtained by HuffPost. Twenty children and six adults were killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. “[The Parkland shooter] was not alone.” The email was sent from his official NRA email address.

Though it appears Richardson’s work email and phone number are no longer active, the NRA has ignored repeated requests by HuffPost to confirm his termination.

Richardson was a training instructor and program coordinator who started in 2006. Halbig has harassed the parents of dead children and frequently coordinated with Infowars host Alex Jones to spread the false information. Jones is currently being sued by 10 Sandy Hook parents in separate lawsuits.