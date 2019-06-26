NRATV Dead At 2

NRATV, the propaganda network of the National Rifle Association, died Tuesday after drowning in legal fees. It was 2.

Born in October 2016 to the increasingly radical gun-rights group, NRATV was known for promulgating faux-outrage and conspiracy theories. Some of those baseless conspiracies included saying the government wants to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens and that pipe bombs mailed last year to prominent political opponents of President Donald Trump were actually “false flags” created by leftists.

NRATV also ran ads on Infowars, an outlet where host Alex Jones repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting fake. So cozy were the two organizations that NRA official Mark Richardson contacted longtime Infowars contributor Wolfgang Halbig to call into question last year’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The television arm of the gun group died following a messy divorce between the NRA and advertising firm Ackerman McQueen. McQueen, which birthed the monstrosity, announced last month it was severing ties with the NRA following a series of lawsuits guaranteed to hurt both parties.

The network’s coverage was perhaps best exemplified by a 2018 segment in which host Dana Loesch attacked children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine for daring to be more inclusive and highlighting diversity.

“Am I to understand this entire time that Thomas and his trains were white?” Loesch ranted over Nia, a new tank engine from Kenya that the show introduced. “Because they all have gray faces. How do you bring ethnic diversity? I mean they had to paint what I guess they thought was some sort of African pattern on the side of Nia’s engine.”

To further illustrate the point, Loesch brought up a graphic of Thomas and friends wearing KKK hoods.

While Dana Loesch is trending because she was fired by the @NRA from NRATV, a reminder that she put KKK hoods on Thomas & Friends cartoon characters, said she hopes the Mueller report burns in an “AIDS fire,” and called gun safety advocates “tragedy dry humping whores.” pic.twitter.com/yKEsaET501 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019

An outpouring of “thoughts and prayers” flooded Twitter Tuesday night and Wednesday as news of the network’s demise surfaced.

NRATV is survived by a host of lax gun laws that have enabled dangerous criminals to commit mass shootings with assault weapons.