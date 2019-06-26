Twitter Users Celebrate NRATV's Demise With 'Thoughts And Prayers' For Dana Loesch

NRATV is shutting down and its critics on Twitter are sending “thoughts and prayers.”

According to The New York Times, the NRA plans to announce on Wednesday that it will pull the plug on production at the network as it severs its relationship with the marketing firm, Ackerman McQueen, which runs NRATV.

Ostensibly created to promote the Second Amendment, the network was better known for advancing conspiracy theories and pulling stunts, such as putting “Thomas the Tank Engine” characters in KKK hoods in response to the children’s show adding a train from Africa:

While Dana Loesch is trending because she was fired by the @NRA from NRATV, a reminder that she put KKK hoods on Thomas & Friends cartoon characters, said she hopes the Mueller report burns in an “AIDS fire,” and called gun safety advocates “tragedy dry humping whores.” pic.twitter.com/yKEsaET501 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019

The NRA and the marketing agency have been embroiled in a souring relationship marked by a lawsuit that accuses the company of attempting an “executive coup” at the gun group.

As of Tuesday night, NRATV was still streaming prerecorded content, and the Times said its archives could remain online. However, the network will end live broadcasting and new production, and its on-air personalities, such as Dana Loesch, “will no longer be the public faces of the N.R.A.”

Many of the network’s critics celebrated on Twitter after learning about its demise:

From its racism to its misogyny to its homophobia to its xenophobia, NRATV is dead because sunlight is the best disinfectant. It took years, but the @NRA is weaker than it's ever been, and the gun safety movement is stronger than its ever been. https://t.co/LChcW8htai — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019

WOW!!! THIS HUGE NEWS. N.R.A. Shuts Down Production of NRATV. Good riddance to this vile, disgusting, lying, gun selling bunch who are part of the culture that lead to 40,000 gun deaths per year, including my daughter Jaime. https://t.co/ZC6am5SXRS — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 26, 2019

I offered #danaloesch my thoughts and prayers at the ending of #nratv - she blocked me two seconds later! Badge of honor really. #nra pic.twitter.com/hEG5ulQno2 — Alexandra Little (@alex_writing) June 26, 2019

I love that Dana Loesch started her day by defending companies that supply the Trump concentration camps, and ended it by getting fired. Perfection. Chef’s kiss. — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) June 26, 2019

Dear #nratv



I’m sorry to hear of your death. You remain in my thoughts and prayers. — BE LESS STUPID (@hotchkiss_jon) June 26, 2019

I will miss #NRATV as they provided great clips to illustrate prevalence of far right paranoia in my teaching, but this is good news for US liberal democracy. https://t.co/PLkdLrCqo7 — Cas Mudde ⚠️ (@CasMudde) June 26, 2019

Dear NRATV and Dana Loesch,



Thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, I'm making a donation right now to ⁦@MomsDemand⁩ in your honor.



Sincerely,



Rev. Dr. Chuck Curriehttps://t.co/M6H94IFM78 via @NYTimes — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) June 26, 2019

Thoughts & prayers pouring in for #NRATV & @DLoesch.



Hope “thoughts & prayers” make you feel better.



From me though, won’t be offering you any of that either. — Pallavi Deka (@pallavi_deka) June 26, 2019

Proudest moment of my life- quick, get a zinger off and get blocked by Dana Loesch while the rage iron is hot! #nratv pic.twitter.com/Xvp3e9XL6n — Andy Dunscombe 🌹 (@AEDunscombe) June 26, 2019

#NRATV gets punched by the cold fist of truth. https://t.co/lN4nrFLwXJ — Drain The NRA (@drainthenra) June 26, 2019

NRATV has shut down, and the vile anti-Black racist Dana Loesch is out of a job?



Praise #Ogun



BTW, Dana has been upset with me for a while because I called out her disgusting racism years ago pic.twitter.com/99yNZclLzv — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 26, 2019

Karma has a long memory. Bye sadly these reprehensible people will find work spewing hatred either on Fox or Sinclair. #nratvhttps://t.co/xD59bEA8Aj — PATRICK COLEMAN (@Pcoleny) June 26, 2019