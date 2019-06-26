Twitter Users Celebrate NRATV's Demise With 'Thoughts And Prayers' For Dana Loesch

NRATV is shutting down and its critics on Twitter are sending “thoughts and prayers.”
According to The New York Times, the NRA plans to announce on Wednesday that it will pull the plug on production at the network as it severs its relationship with the marketing firm, Ackerman McQueen, which runs NRATV.
Ostensibly created to promote the Second Amendment, the network was better known for advancing conspiracy theories and pulling stunts, such as putting “Thomas the Tank Engine” characters in KKK hoods in response to the children’s show adding a train from Africa:
The NRA and the marketing agency have been embroiled in a souring relationship marked by a lawsuit that accuses the company of attempting an “executive coup” at the gun group.
As of Tuesday night, NRATV was still streaming prerecorded content, and the Times said its archives could remain online. However, the network will end live broadcasting and new production, and its on-air personalities, such as Dana Loesch, “will no longer be the public faces of the N.R.A.”
Many of the network’s critics celebrated on Twitter after learning about its demise: