Lowering The Bar: Critics Go Ballistic As GOP Peddles 'Notorious ACB' T-Shirts

"You must be so proud," disgusted observer mocks over heartless Republican fundraising scheme exploiting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Critics went crazy Saturday as the good taste-challenged GOP peddled its latest product: A “Notorious ACB” T-Shirt, ripping off the hard-earned and respected nickname of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The shirt went on sale just minutes after President Donald Trump formally nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg in a process Democrats are calling an illegitimate rush to ram through a conservative judge with just over five weeks before the presidential election.

The shirt was posted online by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which helps fundraise to elect Republicans  to the Senate.

Observers were appalled at the stunning lack of respect for honored jurist Ginsburg, the original and inimitable Notorious RBG, who had lain in state at the Supreme Court just the previous day.

