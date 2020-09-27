Lowering The Bar: Critics Go Ballistic As GOP Peddles 'Notorious ACB' T-Shirts

Critics went crazy Saturday as the good taste-challenged GOP peddled its latest product: A “Notorious ACB” T-Shirt, ripping off the hard-earned and respected nickname of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The shirt went on sale just minutes after President Donald Trump formally nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg in a process Democrats are calling an illegitimate rush to ram through a conservative judge with just over five weeks before the presidential election.

The shirt was posted online by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which helps fundraise to elect Republicans to the Senate.

Observers were appalled at the stunning lack of respect for honored jurist Ginsburg, the original and inimitable Notorious RBG, who had lain in state at the Supreme Court just the previous day.

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump just nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. Show your support with a Notorious ACB shirt today: https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020

Gonna need a new word to replace "offensive" because "offensive" doesn't capture the actual offensiveness of this. — person woman DAN camera tv (@DaytimeDan) September 26, 2020

This is the most DESPICABLE and disrespectful promotion referencing Notorious most representing the legendary Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Do you have ANY sense of decency or respect?? — TheSocialMediaDiva (@LinkedMediaDiva) September 26, 2020

This is disrespectful.. a slap in the face to the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsberg.



You all should be ashamed of yourselves. Under @realDonaldTrump the @GOP has lost all integrity and self respect. The Republican Party IS NO MORE.#VoteTrumpOUT2020 — thismomentonly (@thismomentonly) September 26, 2020

Fund raising off the rep of a deceased Supreme Court Justice barely cold. You must be so proud. — john d beggs (@dbeggs13) September 26, 2020

This is rude and disrespectful to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. — Jane Feldman (@jtfdenver) September 26, 2020

This is in incredibly poor taste. — Lauren Dillon (@pretendfarmer) September 27, 2020

It's also disrespectful to ACB. Like women are interchangeable and she isn't deserving of her own nickname. — Krys10iam🇺🇸 (@krys10iam) September 26, 2020

Did Judge Barrett approve this? This is just trashy. — I'm officially a zombie mole rat (@MCFS581) September 27, 2020

Despicable — Hunter Forman (@hunterforman) September 26, 2020

Ghoulish and unoriginal, the hallmarks of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/RUYYNPIeCv — Darby Schnarfus (@tokenliberal) September 26, 2020