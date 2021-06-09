’N Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick Says He 'Couldn't Be In The Same Room' As This Backstreet Boy

“I know that I can’t take no more / It ain’t no lie / I want to see you out that door,” Chris Kirkpatrick sang as a member of ’N Sync in 2000 ― and he apparently felt that exact way about a certain Backstreet Boy.

Few fans of pop culture can forget the boy-band bonanza of the late ’90s and early aughts. With an abundance of groups like ’N Sync, Backstreet Boys, O-Town, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and 98 Degrees, it’s hardly surprising there would be some rivalry both on and off the stage.

In an interview with Variety published Tuesday, Kirkpatrick opened up about how his friendships with other boy-band singers have evolved over the years ― in particular, his friendship with the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean.

“There was a time when I couldn’t be in the same room with this guy,” Kirkpatrick told Variety. “But there’s always been a mutual respect, and now that we’re all parents, we’ve grown up. Reflecting on things, it’s cool to see what each of the bands did and how it all worked together. It really was this symbiotic relationship with Backstreet, 98 Degrees, us and even O-Town and other bands that came in.”

Fans of both bands will remember Kirkpatrick and McLean as the notably “alt” members of their respective groups. McLean was almost always seen with a goatee and sunglasses and/or a hat, while Kirkpatrick rocked everything from braids to spiky hair alongside earrings and a goatee of his own. Perhaps this prompted their beef?

The world may never know. At any rate, their rivalry has since been quashed, and Kirkpatrick says he now counts McLean as one of his closest friends. McLean even referred to himself, Kirkpatrick and 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons as “the Three Stooges.”

The trio have all taken part in a side band called ATCK (All the Cool Kids), which was formed by McLean and Brandon Mashburn (DJ Lux) and includes a rotating lineup of musicians, according to Variety.

McLean, Kirkpatrick and Timmons even joked about doing a concert event that would make any J-14 subscriber freak out: a 98 Degrees, Backstreet Boys and ’N Sync World Stadium Tour.

While the mention of such a tour was merely a joke by Timmons, we can’t help but add that we think it’s an absolutely brilliant idea. Get to work, fellas.