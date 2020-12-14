NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Lance Bass Casually Drag Chris Kirkpatrick In Hilarious TikTok

Baby, when you finally get to love somebody, guess what? It’s gonna be ... Chris Kirkpatrick’s hair.

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Lance Bass made a TikTok poking fun at former bandmate Kirkpatrick, and we can’t stop watching it.

The video is a riff off a popular TikTok trend where people re-create images from their childhoods to the tune of Simple Plan’s “I’m Just a Kid.” In the first part, Fatone and Bass, who are now 43 and 41, respectively, set themselves up to smile while Fatone holds up a pineapple.

When the video changes over to the image the pair are re-creating, you see a much younger Fatone and Bass alongside Kirkpatrick, whose hair at the time looked remarkably like that pineapple.

The comments on the post ranged from fans claiming “this is the content” they came to TikTok for, while others simply said “the disrespect,” with crying-laughing emoji.

TikTok

TikTok

TikTok

Some of the arguably best responses came from fans effectively asking Fatone and Bass to keep the savagery going. Specifically, several urged the duo to continue the Simple Plan trend with ramen noodles instead of a pineapple.

TikTok

Not sure what that means? Let us enlighten you:

Can’t wait to see what you do next, Joey and Lance.