Serious beauty junkies have likely heard of NuFace’s facial toning device, which is renowned for its firming and tightening prowess. It’s hard to miss in the skin care sphere, and is personally one of my favorite, must-have devices. If you’ve been eyeing one of these delightful tools then I have good news for you, because NuFace is having its Friends & Family sale this week, making it the perfect time to splurge on the brand’s award-winning devices and skin care products. Enjoy 25% off sitewide today through March 11— no code at checkout required.

If you’re a skin care devotee, having a high-tech skin care device or two in your repertoire is the perfect way to amp up your beauty routine. From LED light masks to lasers and facial toning devices, the addition of a high-quality beauty tool can make quite a difference to a wide range of skin issues, from acne to tone and texture, fine lines, sagging skin, anti-aging and more. Unfortunately, if you want to get a device that actually works, you may have to make a pretty steep financial investment, which is why any time there’s a sale happening, we love to jump on it.

The NuFace in particular is a great investment. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and a lip and eye wand, to make it a more versatile, multifunctional tool. It has five different intensity levels, so you can also work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first. Users swear by its effectiveness, and I’ve noticed that nearly a year of regular use has resulted in firmer, tighter and even brighter skin around my face, jawline and neck.

Used consistently, the NuFace Trinity can be an excellent complement to even the simplest beauty routine. I like to use it while watching TV — I just throw on the conductive gel and go to town for five to 10 minutes a day. It’s easy to incorporate into your regimen and will stand the test of time, making it worth ever penny. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of NuFace’s most popular items. Take a look and pick up the one that best suits your needs.