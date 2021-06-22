Style & Beauty

NuFace Facial-Toning Devices Are On One-Day Deal For Amazon Prime Day

It's the last day you can take advantage of sales on the Trinity, NuBody, Mini, gel primers and more.

The pandemic made people forgo dermatology treatments and medi-spas, and there has been a boom in at-home devices claiming to deliver comparable results for a variety of skin concerns, from acne to visible signs of aging. And one of the most popular products on the market is on a big sale for Prime Day.

NuFace makes handheld facial (and body!) devices that use microcurrent energy to plump, smooth and tighten skin. It’s a quick, easy and painless way to tone up your jawline, lift your cheeks and smooth your forehead, and dermatologists approve of it.

“The technology is impressive and can be beneficial when used in conjunction with other treatments ... it can stimulate collagen and is the next best thing if you can’t make it into the office for a treatment like Thermage,” said Michele Green, a leading board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.

Check out the deals on the Trinity, NuBody, the Mini and gel primers before they’re gone.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
NuFace Trinity (30% off)
Amazon
Of the many at-home facial-toning devices that now exist, NuFace is one of the most popular, and experts can back up the microcurrent technology. Daily use of the tool is said to contour, tone and firm skin. It's a bit of a splurge, so a 30% discount makes quite a large dent in the original price.

Get the NuFace Trinity for $237.30 (originally $325).
2
NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device (40% off)
Amazon
If you're looking for the same effects of the NuFace for your body — think tighter, more toned skin with fewer dimples — you'll want this NuBody version of the NuFace. And it's majorly discounted for Prime Day.

Get the NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device for $239.40 (originally $399).
3
NuFace Mini (34% off)
Amazon
Not ready to make the full investment in the NuFace Trinity? A lot of people claim this travel-sized version can achieve the same results at a fraction of the price. And for Prime Day, it's just a fraction of that fraction.

Get the NuFace Mini for $138.70 (originally $199).
4
NuFace Facial Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer (30% off)
Amazon
Before you use your NuFace device, you need to prime your skin with this gel to allow the microcurrent to do its magic (and also to keep your face from feeling the stimulation too strongly). It's a bit pricey, so now's the time to stock up.

Get the NuFace Facial Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer for $33.60 (originally $48).
Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals
shoppingAmazonskin care prime dayprime day 2021