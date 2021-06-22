The pandemic made people forgo dermatology treatments and medi-spas, and there has been a boom in at-home devices claiming to deliver comparable results for a variety of skin concerns, from acne to visible signs of aging. And one of the most popular products on the market is on a big sale for Prime Day.

NuFace makes handheld facial (and body!) devices that use microcurrent energy to plump, smooth and tighten skin. It’s a quick, easy and painless way to tone up your jawline, lift your cheeks and smooth your forehead, and dermatologists approve of it.

“The technology is impressive and can be beneficial when used in conjunction with other treatments ... it can stimulate collagen and is the next best thing if you can’t make it into the office for a treatment like Thermage,” said Michele Green, a leading board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.

Check out the deals on the Trinity, NuBody, the Mini and gel primers before they’re gone.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.